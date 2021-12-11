Wanting to highlight some of the positives around the community, the Derby Chamber of Commerce established the Community Excellence awards earlier this year – with the first batch of winners recognized at the Dec. 9 chamber luncheon.
“Derby would not be where it’s at without people who do good things in the community,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Staats.
Community Excellence awards were handed out in four categories: nonprofit, group, business and individual.
Woodlawn United Methodist Church received the nonprofit award based on its efforts helping those most in need as a fiscal sponsor for Derby Community Family Services (helping facilitate the Derby food pantry, utility assistance program, etc.), coordinating Operation Holiday and running a thrift store that donates proceeds and clothing to Derby Public Schools.
Panther PAC was recognized with the group award for the volunteer work (15-plus hours per week) it puts into running the concession stand at Derby athletic events – with that additional revenue going right back to the district.
“The money raised goes to all athletics and all organizations within the Derby Public Schools system,” Staats said.
MJB Heating and Cooling was honored in the business category for its fundraising efforts supporting organizations such as Bagging 4 Vets, Wyatt the Warrior, the American Legion Family Post 408, Bourbon Salute, Derby Education Foundation and more.
Focusing a lot on helping veterans, owner Dale Rotramel Jr. noted that stems from the fact that his father and grandfather both served. While he didn’t follow in their footsteps exactly, he found a different angle to help those who “do so much for us.”
Rotramel noted those efforts are not done for awards, though, as he is simply looking to where he can help out the community that has helped his business through the years.
“It’s not about recognition. It’s just, I have the time,” Rotramel said. “The Derby community supports our business in such a way and each year it’s gotten better supporting us and growing the business. It gives us the time, energy and resources to help out. It’s not about us; it’s about what we can do.”
Likewise, the individual that was recognized with the Community Excellence award avoids the spotlight, but Lysle Price’s impact in the community is felt nonetheless.
Price serves as the chief medical officer for Derby Fire and Rescue and, whether maintaining health safety on scene or offering medical quality improvement training, he has helped set a high standard within the department and the region.
“I think that speaks volumes for Derby because when you call 911 for a medical problem, it’s going to be the firefighters that show up first. They might be there for a while before an ambulance gets there,” Staats said. “You have some of the best trained firefighters in the state probably and it’s because of Lysle Price.”
A California native, Price came to Wichita State University in 1984 and has been working as a physician assistant in Derby for the last 35 years (22 now with Tanglewood Family Medical Center). He has been working with Derby Fire and Rescue for two decades and was just selected to serve on the board of the Derby Community Foundation.
With the fire department, Price regularly reviews calls, establishes protocols, offers counseling and provides annual fitness testing to help maintain the health and safety of Derby firefighters, among other duties.
Preferring to avoid the recognition, Price admitted he was “awed” and honored to receive the award – though what he most takes pride in is the effectiveness of Derby Fire and Rescue as a unit.
“The most rewarding is to have a stellar fire department, and I think it’s seeing how they serve the community,” Price said. “They all feel like it’s a service to Derby and Derby is who they work for.”
“For over 15 years he has provided the fire department with a level of guidance, leadership and service that is rare to have in a department of any size,” said Derby Fire Chief John Turner in his nomination.
Staats said this year’s honorees all go above and beyond in different facets of the community, but it might be their humble nature and avoidance of recognition that made them most deserving to receive the first Community Excellence awards.
“I think that’s what embodies a big piece of it is the people don’t want the recognition; they just do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Staats said. “That’s what impresses me.”