One local fire station is getting a new lease on life while one will get a slightly new look after recent action taken by the Derby City Council.
After awarding a design contract to WDM in November 2019, both Derby Fire and Derby Police Department staff worked with the architects through the fall on plans – plans that come to the city council for approval on May 12.
Plans for the old Fire Station 81 (former Fire Station 1) are to convert the building for evidence/record storage (to house two personnel) for the Derby Police Department, which Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus noted would meet departmental needs for the next 15 to 20 years at least.
Half of the old fire station would also be used for vehicle storage/maintenance and physical training, which is similar to current functions for the Derby PD.
With Fire Station 82, a reconfiguration is needed to meet current health and safety guidelines, which was addressed in the plan. Namely, gear lockers would be moved off the app floor and into a garage/vented area.
“They’re exposed to the fumes from trucks. That’s a recent safety violation,” Mangus said. “They’ve said you need to change that.”
On top of that, the fire chief’s offices being moved to the new Fire Station 81 allows for more reconfiguration at Fire Station 82.
Former administrative offices at Fire Station 82 will be repurposed and turned into a front room/lobby area, per plans, as a “catch area” to deal with the number of walk-ins that station receives.
“We get a lot of citizens who pull into that fire station looking for medical help,” Mangus said. “Right now, firefighters responding usually have to take that person into the kitchen area, which is not ideal.”
Additionally, Fire Station 82 renovations will include more firefighter office space, restructuring of the bunk area/locker rooms (for future growth) and a new stairwell on the backside of the building – both for training purposes and improved access to the lower level of the emergency operations center.
Mangus stated that the 2020 capital improvement plan initially budgeted $715,000 for the fire station renovations. With bids received at the end of March, Multicon – currently doing work on Derby’s Decarsky Park – was identified as the lowest responsible bidder at $335,145.
The total cost of the project would be slightly over that final bid, though, as the city set aside an additional $95,000 for a number of pieces of individual equipment. Equipment set aside for individual purchase mainly related to the old Fire Station 81 renovations – including shelving for the evidence area, security cameras and a new boiler.
“Some of that is just to avoid markup from the general contractor,” Mangus said.
Unanimously, the city council approved renovation plans and authorized execution of the contract with Multicon for $335,145 and approved accessory purchases for an amount not to exceed $95,000.
Given the recent installation of the new fire station, Mayor Randy White views the ability to renovate and repurpose old facilities as a major benefit for the city.
“It’s kind of like a double blessing,” White said. “We get a new fire station and we get really good use out of our additional facilities.”