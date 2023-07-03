The final plat for the Sterling East addition was given final approval by the Derby City Council June 27 on a 6-2 vote (with council members Rocky Cornejo and Mike Neel opposed).
Located at the southwest corner of 79th Street South and Greenwich Road, the 77.15 acre property was submitted for a zone change to allow for multi-family housing, but that request was withdrawn after the planning commission recommended disapproval. The development will instead go forward as a single-family subdivision with 205 lots.