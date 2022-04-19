Upon a recommendation from the Planning Commission, the Derby City Council approved a final plat for The Oaks Commercial 5th Addition at its meeting on April 12.
The 3.7-acre property, located at the northwest corner of Cambridge Street and Rock Road, is officially being replatted to create three outparcels – ranging from .89 to 1.54 acres – for commercial development. Special assessments will be respread at no additional cost to the city.
A site plan has already been approved for one business (Dutch Bros Coffee) in the replatted development, with staff expecting additional development of those lots in the near future.