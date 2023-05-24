During its May 18 meeting, the Derby Planning Commission reviewed the final plat submitted for Sky Ridge addition – a new mixed-use development to be built southeast of the 55th and Rock Road intersection.
Per the plat for the 120-acre development, Sky Ridge will include three commercial lots (15 acres), one lot (17 acres) for a 384-unit apartment complex – planned to be built out first – 66 lots for duplexes (28 acres) and 100 lots (58 acres) for single-family residences.
Among a few items flagged by staff with the final plat, the commission also heard from neighboring resident Tim McCarthy during the public forum portion of the meeting. McCarthy raised concerns about the drainage plan associated with the final plat for Sky Ridge.
Specifically, McCarthy was concerned about losing the wanted volume of water to fill a detention pond on his property. The water flow would shift from 91 cubic feet per second for a 100-year rain to 12 cubic feet per second after development with the proposed plan – diverting away from his property. This followed on the heels of his initial concerns over potential washout.
City Planner Scott Knebel noted staff and the applicant are still working to find the right balance.
“This is something that we intend to work with them. The concern of Baughman is being able to do both – being able to provide enough water to fill the drainage pond at the same level without washing out the driveway,” Knebel said.
Knebel, questioned on if there had been a study done on the flow required for conservation (he said there had not), noted that staff, applicants and existing homeowners worked out an agreement in a similar situation with the Foxfire addition.
Similarly, Knebel noted the utility plan will need minor revisions as the city continues to work on a sanitary sewer extension better serving that area.
Other than that, Knebel noted there are some issues to be worked out with street access as the applicant is working with the school district on easements/road right-of-way along the south property line. The development is located just north of Derby North Middle School.
“We have the documents themselves, we’ve reviewed them and we’re good with them,” Knebel said.
However, Knebel noted if the school district votes down the agreement, the plat would have to come back before the commission. To the north, Knebel did note another property owner is attempting to line up Liberty and Amber Ridge to connect to a future development.
The one other major sticking point Knebel pointed out is screening, with vinyl fencing proposed. Current subdivision requirements call for a concrete or masonry wall and/or decorative metal fence.
Seeing the temporary turnarounds and cul-de-sacs addressed on the final plat – something brought up by neighboring residents when the item came before the commission previously –commissioner Jessica Rhein noted she was in agreement with staff comments.
Other commission members agreed, allowing staff to work out any final items brought up with the applicant, and voted 9-0 to approve the final plat for Sky Ridge.