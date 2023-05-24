Sky Ridge MUD

Land is already for sale at the Sky Ridge site near 55th and Rock, which will be a mixed-use development featuring both commercial and residential lots.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

During its May 18 meeting, the Derby Planning Commission reviewed the final plat submitted for Sky Ridge addition – a new mixed-use development to be built southeast of the 55th and Rock Road intersection. 

Per the plat for the 120-acre development, Sky Ridge will include three commercial lots (15 acres), one lot (17 acres) for a 384-unit apartment complex – planned to be built out first – 66 lots for duplexes (28 acres) and 100 lots (58 acres) for single-family residences.

0
0
0
0
0