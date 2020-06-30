Reviewed periodically for sufficiency, the Derby city fees resolution came up once again at the June 23 city council meeting.
Having updated rental facility fees in January 2020 and applying discounts on building permits and development fees in older areas of town as of April 2020, the most recent proposed changes dealt with fees tied to the Derby Municipal Court.
Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus brought forth a proposal at the most recent city council meeting that would clarify the costs for public records of unredacted photo, audio and video disks and increase the rates for probation and diversion monitoring through the Derby Municipal Court.
Records charges would be the same rate as Municipal discovery fees ($25 for videos/DVDs and $15 for photos/audio). Further clarification was outlined for if redaction of a disk is required. In that case, associated staff time for said redaction would be charged at the rate of pay for each staff member who assists or responds to the request.
Probation and diversion monitoring services are currently offered for $75, but that charge was suggested to increase to $125 for two main reasons. Mangus noted that fee increase would bring Derby’s charges more in line with other area municipalities that charge $150 (Wichita and Hutchinson) to $180 (Haysville, Park City and Maize) for those same services.
Additionally, as was outlined at the special budget workshop earlier in June, the increase in probation and diversion monitoring charges would help cover increased costs for additional staffing at the Derby Municipal Court.
Regarding the public records fees, council member Nick Engle questioned if persons making those requests were given estimates for additional costs. City staff noted that those records are indeed reviewed to determine how many hours will go into redaction before an estimate is formulated to see if the interested party wants to move forward with the request.
Council member Andrew Swindle also asked exactly what information must be redacted, with city attorney Jacque Butler noting that can range from social security numbers to driver’s license numbers and more – it just depends on the incident to which the records request is related. She noted the reason for that redaction is discussed with the interested party as well.
Derby City Council members approved the amended fee resolution as presented (8-0).
In other business, the city council:
• Received a report from Police Chief Robert Lee on the department’s CALEA accreditation, as well as recognizing Officers of the Year Karensa Schiffel and Brandon Russell, Civilian Employee of the Year Katlynn Jamerson and Volunteer of the Year Ken Mulanax.
• Approved the statement of final costs and the assessment roll for (as well as a public hearing and notice thereof) G.O. Bond Series 2020A, with total assessed project costs for a number of street and sanitary sewer additions coming to approximately $3.8 million.
• Approved the consent agenda items, including a revised Independence Day Parade route, proclamation of Parks and Recreation month and more.