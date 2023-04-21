The fast food landscape is changing in Derby, with the recent announcement that the Hardee’s location on Rock Road is permanently closed as of April 17. It was part of a string of closings, as the three other locations in the Wichita area were reportedly shuttered as well.
A change of the more positive variety is coming a little farther south on Rock, as the remodel process has officially started at the Derby Wendy’s. During the remodel process, the restaurant will be closed for approximately three to six months while the building is updated in line with current chain standards.