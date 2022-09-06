FanDuel Group and Boyd Gaming recently launched sports betting at Mulvane’s Kansas Star Casino on Sept. 1.
The online app and a temporary sportsbook came first, with a grand opening for the official FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star is planned for Sept. 8.
Stretching over 2,100 square feet, the sportsbook will serve as a one-stop-shop for fans to enjoy sporting events while placing wagers on the action. The sportsbook will be open year-round and feature four betting windows, 28 HD televisions, seating for 40 customers and 20 IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.