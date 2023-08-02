When a business has been a part of a community for 50 years, odds are they have served a large group of its citizens. And that is without a doubt the case for Smith Family Mortuaries, who celebrates 50 years in Derby this year.
For long-time Derby residents Lori Kersting and her sister Lisa Crittenden, Smith Family Mortuaries has handled services for a total of 12 members of their family. Lori and Lisa liked the way Smith worked with large families.
“They took our big group and helped us come to a consensus on what we wanted for services, for putting an obituary together and more. And they still made all of us feel like we were all being heard on what we thought was important to be included in things,” Lori and Lisa said.
Smith Family Mortuary founder Bill Smith has known the Kersting family for years. When tragedy struck the family unexpectedly, Bill was there.
“Our brother died very unexpectedly, the help they gave to the family - a wife who all of the sudden has no husband and has six children - the help they gave us was a very personal thing.”
The children of their aunt and uncle who passed away didn’t live in Derby and they didn’t know where to go for services for their parents.
“We told them to go to Smith. They have done our family well.”
Lori and Lisa’s parents had pre-planned their funeral and the sisters said it made things much easier for them at the time. In fact, Lori and Lisa have pre-planned their services too.
Derby Resident Margo McDonald who lost her mother 14 years ago shared similar experiences with Smith Family Mortuaries.
“We were not prepared to lose her and were all devastated. You don’t think clearly when this happens and Smith Family Mortuaries did a wonderful job in making it comfortable for us and helping us with the choices,” Margo said.
Margo recently lost her father as well.
“Again, Smith’s attention to detail, professionalism and compassion – I would never choose anyone else,” she said.
Margo also pointed out the dedication the Smith family has to Derby. She says they don’t just give monetarily to the community, they give their time and talents as well.
Smith Family Mortuary has been dedicated to building relationships in Derby. It’s just something they have done from the beginning and are still doing it 50 years later.