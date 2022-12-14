Library lovers unite for untold adventures through Oz at the upcoming Friends of the Library Annual Meeting featuring Humanities Kansas guest speaker, Chris Glasgow, with her talk, “The Wizard Behind Oz.”
The Friends of the Library is an organization comprised of community members sharing a common passion in active expansion and participation at the Derby Public Library, and the annual meeting is an excellent time to learn more about what the group has to offer and how to get involved.
As an enticing addition to the meeting, Chris Glasgow, curator at the Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, will provide a presentation about the local impact that L. Frank Baum’s classic tales have had on Kansans.
The Oz Museum is home to a wealth of exhibits and stories from both the novels and the cinematic masterpiece released in 1939. Glasgow will share details on these items, building a story
untold of the history behind Baum’s most popular work. Her appearance has been made possible through a grant from Humanities Kansas.
Glasgow says “this talk explores the unique appeal of the first truly American fairy tale, and its legacy within our culture from speech, to music, to media.”
Prior to Glasgow’s presentation, the Friends organization will conduct a brief business meeting and will be available to answer questions regarding membership.
Friends of the Library contributions include organizing and implementing book sales for the community, sponsoring storytimes, KanRead, and other library programs, assisting with largescale
events like Christmas in the Park, and enriching library staff through acts of kindness.
We invite all community members to the meeting, whether those interested in hearing Chris Glasgow’s remarkable talk or learning more about what you can do as a Friends of the Library member.
Join the Friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 in the Library Community Room to meet with other library supporters and connect with Kansas history.