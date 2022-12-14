Library lovers unite for untold adventures through Oz at the upcoming Friends of the Library Annual Meeting featuring Humanities Kansas guest speaker, Chris Glasgow, with her talk, “The Wizard Behind Oz.”

Derby Public Library logo

The Friends of the Library is an organization comprised of community members sharing a common passion in active expansion and participation at the Derby Public Library, and the annual meeting is an excellent time to learn more about what the group has to offer and how to get involved.

