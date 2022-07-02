WASHINGTON – On June 28, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.3 million grant to Exploration Place of Wichita to create an outdoor riverfront park at Exploration Place. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
This project will provide the Exploration Place science and discovery center a space for new and expanded events, bringing new visitors to the city, its businesses, and attractions. This EDA grant will be matched with $313,997 in local funds and is expected to create 21 jobs, according to grantee estimates.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “The expanded outdoor space at Exploration Place will provide new opportunities to attract more tourists to Wichita, boosting the regional economy.”
“The outdoor riverfront park at Exploration Place will attract tourists to Wichita, create high-quality jobs for local residents, and provide more educational opportunities to our students,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This investment will help our state’s economy continue to grow in a way that benefits every Kansan.”
ARPA funds will cover the first phase of the project, according to Exploration Place President and CEO Adam Smith, which will go toward building an amphitheater on the northwest portion of the Exploration Place campus. The riverfront park – similar to one in Tulsa, Okla. – would be part of phase two.
Regarding the economic impact, Smith noted Exploration Place currently attracts 350,000 to 400,000 visitors each year, with the outdoor park seeking to expand that number to one million visitors per year while also enhancing what the facility can offer in using its full 20-acre site.
“It expands the size of our footprint, where we can think about programming, events and activities on literally a 10 times larger scale,” Smith said. “Having that outdoor component expands the scope of programming. We can more easily embrace concepts relating to health, physical activity, natural environment, exhibits that use wind and water, night time experiences, etc.”
Estimates currently are for phase one construction to begin in 2023 and be completed by spring 2024.
The project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in 2021 to all 50 states and territories. The two programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors. Effective May 26, 2022, EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through Sept. 30, 2022.