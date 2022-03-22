TOPEKA – Beginning April 1, Evergy Kansas Central residential customers will pay an average of $0.36 more per month to have electricity delivered to their homes. That amounts to $4.32 per year, based on an average monthly usage of 900 kWh. Kansas law allows electric utilities regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) to recover costs associated with the transmission of electric power through a separate transmission delivery charge (TDC) on customer bills, without approval from the KCC.
Evergy’s application requested $310 million in TDC revenues, an increase of $20.4 million from the prior TDC. That increases the transmission-related portion of a residential customer’s bill from $0.018810 per kWh to $0.019214 per kWh.