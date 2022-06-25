The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a non-unanimous settlement agreement allowing Evergy to recover extraordinary costs incurred during the February 2021 winter storm from Kansas Central customers (formerly Westar) and credit Kansas Metro customers (formerly KCP&L) for the sale of excess power back to the Southwest Power Pool during that same time. The Central and Metro divisions are owned by the same parent company, Evergy, Inc., but operate separately.
Under the settlement agreement approved June 23, the average Evergy Central residential customer’s monthly bill is expected to increase by $2.82 for two years beginning in April 2023. The average Evergy Metro residential customer will see a $6.60 monthly credit for one year.
The order also states that any proceeds received by Evergy from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging or civil suits will be passed on to customers subject to winter storm recovery charges.