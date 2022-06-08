Evergy recently announced plans to open Evergy Connect, an in-person customer assistance center in Wichita, late this summer. The center will be located at 111 Ellis (off Douglas Avenue) and based on a similar set-up in Kansas City.
The center will offer personalized face-to-face account support, self-service payment kiosks and an array of additional resources. Specialists will be available to help customers who need payment assistance, want to learn more about energy-savings tools as well as electric vehicles and renewable energy options. Utility assistance events, energy efficiency and weatherization workshops and demonstrations will also be offered.
“Our goal with Connect is to make assistance more accessible for customers, and this location in the heart of Wichita is positioned to do just that. Customers may come in with a very specific need. We want to meet that need and provide an array of additional information,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO. “Connect helps us better meet the diverse and changing needs of our customers.”
Additionally, Evergy plans to make space available on a rotating basis to agencies that serve the community to help make services more accessible.