Evergy Spike

The chart above from a 2020 study shows Kansans paid the highest electric rates in the region by far, and that has since gotten worse,

 COURTESY

Evergy, the largest for-profit electric company in Kansas, recently raised rates for nearly every customer in the state by more than 20% — without telling them.

Electric utilities in the region are permitted by regulatory authorities to use the Retail Energy Cost Adjustment, or RECA, to recover the cost of power generation fuel and the costs of purchasing power.

0
0
0
0
1