KPERS Investment

Talks of a cost of living adjustment to KPERS coming up again in the Legislature, as reports indicate KPERS investment returns could end up in the negative for 2022.

TOPEKA – Volatility in the stock market will push annual return on investment to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System into negative territory at close of year, the pension system’s executive director said Nov. 29.

The assumed investment return for KPERS was adjusted downward in May from 7.75% to 7%. To strengthen the bottom line, the Kansas Legislature agreed to pump an extra $1.1 billion into the system.

