Jennifer Harper (right, at podium) and a handful of other citizens raised concerns about the cell tower during a public hearing at the Jan. 19 planning commission meeting.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Once again, a county conditional use permit (CUP) for construction of an AT&T cell tower east of Derby city limits came under scrutiny at the most recent meeting of the Derby Planning Commission on Jan. 19. The commission ultimately voted to recommend disapproval of the CUP for the tower, proposed near the intersection of 71st Street South and 99th Street East.

While the tower would be located in Sedgwick County officially, being in Derby’s urban area of influence requires input from both the planning commission and Metropolitan Area Planning Department – which voted in favor of the CUP on Jan. 19.

Like a similar structure proposed in 2020, construction of a monopole cell tower (pictured) east of the Derby city limits was recommended for disapproval at the latest planning commission on Jan. 19.
The newly proposed cell tower would be located northeast of the tower proposed in 2020 – at the intersection of 71st Street South and 99th Street East.
