Summertime isn’t just for swimming pools, camping trips, and family picnics. It’s also a time for reading, and the Derby Public Library invites you and your family to take on the Summer Reading Challenge!
The Summer Reading Challenge encompasses all ages and reading levels with incentives for completion. Registration for the youth challenge and reading log forms for the adult challenge are both available on May 30 at 9 a.m.
The Youth Summer Reading Challenge ranges from birth to 12th grade. For Babies and Toddlers, caregivers will receive a log of early literacy activities to encourage brain development, letter recognition, and noticing patterns in storytelling.
Schoolagers (kindergarten through 5th graders) and Teens (6th – 12th graders) are challenged to read for 12 hours during the summer months and will receive a log to track their reading. All materials count towards their 12-hour goal including graphic novels, comic books, e-books, and audiobooks.
The Adult Summer Reading Challenge tasks readers 18 and over to read six books of 100 pages or more in length. All formats and genres are acceptable as long as the title meets the length requirement.
To reward readers for their success, the library offers incredible prizes. Youth challenge finishers receive a new, free book from Scholastic, a pass to Rock River Rapids for one child and one adult, two free games of bowling from Derby Bowl, and entry into age-specific grand prize drawings that include items like a Nintendo Switch and an Oculus VR Headset.
Adult challenge finishers receive a free prize of their choice from a variety of options including t-shirts, tote bags, mugs, socks, journals, and summer supplies. Adults also receive a voucher for three free items from the library book sale, and entry into grand prize drawings for prizes like a $100 gift card to The Sandbox, The Coop, and Watermark Books.
Visit the library on or after May 30 to sign up youth readers and receive their reading logs. You may also visit our website to register and either stop by the library for a log or print one from home.
To join the Adult Reading Challenge, simply pick up a reading log at the library or log your six completed books through our Google Form available from our website.
The deadline for all challenges and prize pick-up is Sunday, July 30.
Whether you’re reading poolside or on that long road trip, we hope you join the Summer Reading Challenge at the Derby Public Library!