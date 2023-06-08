Summer reading

Summertime isn’t just for swimming pools, camping trips, and family picnics. It’s also a time for reading, and the Derby Public Library invites you and your family to take on the Summer Reading Challenge!

The Summer Reading Challenge encompasses all ages and reading levels with incentives for completion. Registration for the youth challenge and reading log forms for the adult challenge are both available on May 30 at 9 a.m.

Derby Public Library logo
