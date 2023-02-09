Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that he Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund has been awarded a $4 million 2023 Preschool Development Birth through Five Planning Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
The grant will support the state’s ongoing efforts to bolster the early childhood workforce, support the physical and emotional well-being of Kansas children, and ensure the state designs an early childhood system that meets the needs of all Kansas families.