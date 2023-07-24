During a public hearing on a zone change request at the July 20 Derby Planning Commission meeting, local residents let their concerns be known about a potential multi-family duplex development being proposed near High Park.
A zone change request being considered for the development was ultimately recommend for disapproval on a split vote (4-4) of the planning commission.
Located in the Spring Ridge neighborhood off of James Street – between Spring Ridge and High Park Drive – developer Rob Roy proposed the development of four to five twin homes (a maximum of 10 units) at the site. That led him to pursue a zone change, as the lots are currently zoned for single-family residential and not multi-family residential uses.
Roy has developed nearly all the homes in the surrounding Spring Ridge addition and noted his plan would be for the cosmetics and style of the duplexes to mirror the surrounding houses.
Neighbors speak out
The proposed zone change did not sit well with residents of the Spring Ridge neighborhood, with many showing up to speak out at the July 20 meeting.
Several residents cited concerns over what the potential duplex development would do to their property values, while others took issue with the lack of communication about the development plans.
“This is kind of like a punch in the teeth for me,” said resident Eric Maynor. ““I don’t feel like there’s been any transparency.”
“I feel this is a decision where the homeowners in the area should have their opinions heard and be given the opportunity to meet as an HOA and discuss,” read a prepared statement emailed in by fellow residents Mike and Sabrina Hooks.
Others called for such a development to be pursued in a different area of Derby, though at least one Spring Ridge resident spoke in favor of the proposed zone change for duplexes. Dale Lebar pointed to the wide variety of housing needs in the city as a reason he was for Roy’s plan.
“Derby doesn’t have a lot of options for housing at all. People have moved up just south of the base who still work in Derby because there’s nothing available in Derby. It’s a prime spot to live in,” Lebar said. “You put in duplexes, you’re inviting families to move in and bring their grandparents to live right next door to them. You’re inviting generations to stay in those houses.”
Many residents also spoke to being under the impression the area would stay a single-family development, being notified of Roy’s intent to develop his own home on the lot in question.
Both the geography of the lots and an interest in downsizing led Roy to pursue different plans for the lots, and he spoke to property value concerns by reiterating his intent to keep construction styles similar.
“Nobody’s going to lose value over this because they’re going to be upgraded; they’re going to be nice,” Roy said of the proposed duplexes.
Considering the facts
Presenting the findings of fact for the commission to consider in regards to the zone changes, two came up as key points of consideration during discussion.
In conformance with the city’s master plan, City Planner Scott Knebel spoke to the goal to meet market demand – with Derby currently not growing at the pace outlined.
“Our housing study indicates that’s primarily because we don’t have the housing variety to attract a broader market or people that are looking for housing in Derby. We have a relatively limited type of housing that is available,” Knebel said.
A goal of the housing study is to increase the variety of housing as well, Knebel pointed out.
However, along with the opposition from neighboring residents there were issues raised by commissioners regarding the time the subject property had remained vacant as zoned.
Commissioner Jessica Rhein, who also said she didn’t agree with the way the development was presented to residents, pointed to all nearby homes being single family and questioned if the effort was truly made to follow suit with the property in question.
“It wasn’t even given a chance to be a single family home in this area,” Rhein said.
Meanwhile, commissioner Dale Wells pointed to the benefits of growth and additional tax base while also seeing an opportunity for sale of the lots as single-family property, even if not explicitly stated.
“I sympathize with everybody, but those lots have set there for 20 years,” Wells said. “Maybe they haven’t had an active for sale sign on it, but people should know who the developer is and if they wanted to build on that lot, if there’s a demand for them they’ll go talk to that person who’s developing it.”
With both housing needs and the opinions of neighbors taken into account, the commission remained split on the matter – leaving the zone change request to go to the Derby City Council as recommended for disapproval.
The council can now act on the item by either voting to approve the zone change request itself or sending it back to the planning commission for reconsideration at a future meeting.