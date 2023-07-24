Duplex Map

The duplexes in question would be located near High Park, just north of James Street.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

During a public hearing on a zone change request at the July 20 Derby Planning Commission meeting, local residents let their concerns be known about a potential multi-family duplex development being proposed near High Park.

A zone change request being considered for the development was ultimately recommend for disapproval on a split vote (4-4) of the planning commission.

Duplex Discussion

Developer Rob Roy (back left) addresses concern raised by residents in the Spring Ridge neighborhood regarding a zone change request he presented for a new duplex development.
