Dumford Development

Brant Dumford is currently working on his next project in Derby – a dining and shopping village in the style of Clifton Square, to be located around the former Little Firehouse Cafe.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The wheels are turning once again for local developer Brant Dumford, who has a number of projects in the works on the west side of Derby. He recently announced his latest effort is to create a dining and shopping village – in the style of Wichita’s Clifton Square – at the corner of Market Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Dumford now owns all the property to the north of another one of his developments, The COOP and Coffeehouse, at that intersection – recently purchasing the Little Firehouse Cafe after the death of former owner/operator Charlie Little.

