The wheels are turning once again for local developer Brant Dumford, who has a number of projects in the works on the west side of Derby. He recently announced his latest effort is to create a dining and shopping village – in the style of Wichita’s Clifton Square – at the corner of Market Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Dumford now owns all the property to the north of another one of his developments, The COOP and Coffeehouse, at that intersection – recently purchasing the Little Firehouse Cafe after the death of former owner/operator Charlie Little.
Plans currently are to establish a barbecue/burger restaurant in the Little Firehouse Cafe building, a bar/service station in the New Wave Print building directly north, a creamery in the building directly east and a series of connected, come-and-go boutique shops in the detached garage area. Dumford said the garage would be torn down and replaced with a new building with 500-600 sq. ft. of shop space (depending on what the city will allow). It would all be fenced in to create an enclosed, connected feel.
“The fence will go all the way around it so there’s one access point to these four buildings so you can do a walkabout, [or] shop-about,” Dumford said.
Additionally, Dumford noted the development would have astroturf between the buildings and corn hole boards out in the center. He also mentioned adding a pergola, outdoor seating and having live bands perform in the open space to further foster the sense of community.
“There’s something for the kids, there’s something for Dad, there’s something for Mom. If they want to eat, they can stop and they can eat,” Dumford said. “We’re really trying to build a community area where people can go and spend time after they’ve done something.”
Outside of The Sandbox on Rock Road, Dumford said he doesn’t see that kind of multi-faceted gathering space existing in Derby, with the new development seeking to fill that role.
With the development of the dining/shopping village, Dumford sees that giving neighbors a chance to interact and “just have a really nice, fun time hanging out in this area.” The continued development is something Dumford also believes will further establish that “hometown feel” and continue to bring Derby together.
“There’s not really a place that you can call downtown Derby. I think, hopefully, as we keep upgrading the buildings on the K-15 corridor we can maybe get to the sense where there is a downtown feel to the city,” Dumford said. “Having a place that you can actually go and hang out with your neighbors is extremely important.”
Currently, Dumford said he is six to eight months out from being able to construct the new building with the boutique shops and is eyeing an opening of the dining/shopping village by early 2024.