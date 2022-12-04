At the end of November, ownership of Derby’s Drury Lane Bakery & Cafe announced they will be selling the brick-and-mortar location after operating in the community for six years. It was noted the business will remain open during regular hours at its current location on Nelson Drive until a sale is final.
Following sale of the building, ownership also noted they intend to continue taking private orders for cakes and more online through the current website – drurylnderby.com – email and established social media pages.