When The COOP and Coffee House (104 N. Baltimore) opened a little over a year ago, the intent was always to offer drive-thru service like The Coffee House location near the intersection of Madison and Rock.
The cooperative market space for local bakers – selling coffee, pastries, to-go meals and more – did not have those plans ready when the business began operations in spring 2020. However, given the success of the past year, The COOP and Coffee House is now able to expand and add drive-thru service.
Addition of drive-thru services at the property (near the intersection of Baltimore and Washington) requires a site plan review, which was brought before the Derby Planning Commission at its April 15 meeting.
City staff reported the applicant is planning to build a 130 sq. ft. addition to the north in order to accommodate drive-thru services, as well as add outdoor seating, ADA improvements, signage and other parking lot enhancements.
Access is proposed by using a public alleyway that connects to the lot from the north. However, assistant city planner Everett Haynes noted proposed access from Washington Street is too narrow for two-way traffic, so a pavement marking and one-way signage are proposed to better direct drive-thru traffic and not allow Washington Street as an exit for the drive-thru.
Haynes also noted the size of the drive-thru would only allow four vehicles to stack instead of the five-vehicle minimum, but staff recommended allowing that reduction so as also to not impede traffic – the one major concern among commissioners.
“I just want to make sure we don’t back up traffic with the drive-thru,” said commissioner Jessica Rhein. “I just want to make sure we have enough room to accommodate that.”
With the addition of the drive-thru, it was pointed out that the patio/railing enhancements will have to meet certain safety requirements for the benefit of pedestrian traffic as well.
Members of the Derby Planning Commission approved the plan for The COOP and Coffee House drive-thru unanimously.