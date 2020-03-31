There is little normalcy for Chris Drum when DRC doors are shut to the public.
It’s the reality that he is facing, understanding that there are no clear indications on when federal and state mandates surrounding COVID-19 might be lifted.
One week after announcing its temporarily closing due to the virus outbreak, it released a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document that detailed its plans for membership, spring programming and personal training, etc.
Drum said he and his staff explored several scenarios when deciding what was best to do with facility memberships. With the decision to freeze active auto-pay members and add time back to active monthly and annual members, he said they’re progressing well amidst the situation.
Drum indicated that initial plans were to postpone all DRC spring programming. However, they saw hiccups in that planning as they explored it further.
Not knowing when or if these programs and activities would happen, the DRC superintendent said he felt it would be difficult for his staff to properly do all short and long-term planning.
Then came the decision of what to do with registration money and that was the final straw.
“Rather than holding on to people’s money for an undetermined amount of time and wondering if spring programs were going to happen, we didn’t feel it was an ethical decision,” he said. “We just said we owe it to our community to refund those that had registered and for them to know they weren’t going to happen for the spring session.”
Drum stressed that they aren’t completely shutting the door on all programming or activities if restrictions are cleared.
He said the staff has explored the possibility of “one-off” events that would be similar to what is included in the spring programming.
“We wanted to look at things that would keep the community engaged and something to do,” Drum said. “If we have the ability to do so, we’ll certainly do it.”
With uncertainty circling the spring, the DRC superintendent said that it has allowed his staff to get a jumpstart on what’s ahead for the summer.
“We plan so far in advance already,” he said. “We’re already finalizing our plans for the summer program session. We’re always a session ahead in terms of planning. Our programming staff has done all the behind-the-scenes duties that are required in order to upload these to our software.”
Drum said that the same rules of adding time to active annual and monthly memberships will apply to to personal training.
He also indicated that they might even look to add more time beyond the weeks and months they are closed.
“The message we want to send is that customers are at least going to get the amount of time that we’re closed,” he said. “Since personal training sessions have an expiration, that will be extended [the same way].”