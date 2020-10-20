A membership drop-off wasn’t unexpected by the Derby Recreation Center staff.
The exact reasoning behind the changes, however, is what the staff continues to examine. COVID-19, which forced the DRC to shut down temporarily in March, likely has played an impact. The opening of Planet Fitness on Rock Road has likely played a role as well, but the DRC staff is waiting to make full conclusions from 2020.
The DRC set an all-time record with 9,145 members in January 2020. Superintendent Chris Drum attributed that to its annual 20 percent off promotional period and the extension of its membership restructure that was solidified in August 2019. It now sits at 6,258 members, dating back to numbers finalized at the end of September.
“It does seem drastic and to some degree it is,” Drum said. “It makes it difficult to evaluate. I would feel better about making projections after the first of the year and see what it’ll do to us in the long term.”
The question of the drop-off also came from board member Eric Tauer at the Oct. 13 board meeting. DRC Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst was speaking at the time and said the renewal period of USD 260 corporate memberships is also playing a role in the decrease.
“We have a period of time of where those expire and we’re in a transitional period,” Parkhurst said. “This year, they’re not signing up as fast, but they’re still coming in … I truly believe some of that is a big cause. It’s so hard to tell. That’s the bulk of that drop.”
USD 260 director of communications Katie Carlson indicated that 475 staff members have signed up for DRC facility usage in the 2020-21 school year.
From 2017-18 to 2019-20, the recreation center saw a minimum of 510 district employees sign up each fall.
Drum also said a drop-off in monthly, autopay members has been a contributing factor. While it can be desirable to have a month-to-month option, it’s also easier to make changes and cancel if need be.
The DRC shared that they currently have 1,500 less autopay customers than they had at the start of the year.
The DRC superintendent said an inability to socialize doesn’t help either as customers are encouraged to come for their workout, but not loiter in between exercises.
“We’re hearing regularly, ‘we miss you guys, the staff and seeing our friends and family there,’” Drum said. “A lot of those people have told us they will return.”
Parkhurst said youth memberships are doing well and Drum also indicated that its memberships for senior citizens have changed little, if at all.
That goes along with an increase of activity at its peak hours.
“We’re still seeing a very broad range of ages in the facility,” Drum said. “In the last two weeks, we’ve seen an increase in our traffic. That’s specifically around 7:00 p.m.”
The gradual increases are what Drum hopes will lead to better numbers as 2020 comes to a close.
“It seems like people are getting a little more comfortable with their surroundings and I hope they realize we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe,” he added.