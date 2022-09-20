The Derby Recreation board unanimously voted to approve the purchase of new equipment for the fitness center at its annual meeting on Sept. 13. The purchase request featured two treadmills, two ellipticals, a recumbent bike, an adapted motion trainer and multi-use strength system.
An update to aging mats and lifting platforms were also listed in the request, totaling $78,175.The DRC intends to trade in the old equipment to receive $9,670, which will bring the cost of the replacement items to a total of $68,505.