The Derby Recreation Commission Board voted to begin the process of extending its lease agreement with the city of Derby on July 12. The preexisting lease agreement was a 10-year lease started in August of 2012. The new lease agreement would be a renewal of the 10-year lease that will be set from Sept. 1, 2022, until Aug. 31, 2032. It will include some minor updates and more closely mirror the 2019 Hubbard Arts Center lease.
Following the approval by the DRC Board, the lease needs to be presented to the Board of Education at an August meeting. It is statutorily required for the BOE to review the lease because the recreation commission is a subsidiary of USD 260. The city has leased the facility to the DRC since 1985, and a major renovation took place in 2012.