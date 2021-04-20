The Derby Recreation Commission recently announced that Aquatic Program Coordinator Donita Grinde-Houtman has been awarded the Outstanding Aquatic Professional award by her peers at the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA). This award is given to the outstanding aquatic professional in the state of Kansas on an annual basis.
“Donita is one of our strongest staff members and through her leadership and dedication, she richly deserves this award,” said DRC Superintendent Christ Drum. Grinde-Houtman has worked for the DRC since 2014.
Grinde-Houtman plans and organizes all aquatic special events and program offerings for both the Derby Recreation Commission and Rock River Rapids (RRR). She is a primary manager of the RRR aquatic park during the season. She is responsible for all water safety instructor training and conducts a large part of the DRC’s general lifeguard and lifeguard instructor training. She monitors and updates emergency action plans for multiple facilities and conducts monthly mock drills to ensure staff are prepared for emergency situations. Grinde-Houtman is also responsible for first aid and CPR training for all commission staff organization wide. She maintains numerous aquatic and safety related certifications and has developed a wide array of professional training for aquatics staff organization wide.
A big part of Grinde-Houtman’s overall effectiveness is her quiet, consistent leadership and the caring manner she teaches and guides our staff, who are overwhelmingly young people. She has led with excellence and the results speak for themselves with outstanding safety records and a high level of service and competence of her staff. As she is not one to highlight her own achievements, this award recognizes her outstanding efforts in her career.