The Derby Recreation Commission Board of Directors unanimously approved the purchase of updated fitness equipment at the monthly board meeting on Aug. 8. It was budgeted purchase out of the line item under Recreation Center Equipment. The purchase includes two treadmills, two different types of ellipticals, an upright cycle, updated mats and weights.
The DRC is trading in several items to reduce cost. The total for the purchase will be $52,110.60. The board also approved to _ for the professional installation of the Technogym Outrace, a multi-purpose structure for fitness training. The unit was purchased at an auction at a significantly reduced cost. The max cost of assembly, trip charge, lift rental and travel expenses totaled $15,499.08, but the cost can be reduced based on the in-house services the DRC provides.