Thirteen new pieces of equipment were unanimously approved at the Aug. 13 Derby Recreation Commission board meeting.
Those were Fitness Center purchases and qualify under a list of reasons under annual inspection.
Total project costs will be $81,074.00. The cost was dropped due to Mid States Fitness Equipment offering $9,545 for discounts and trade-ins for the existing equipment.
“Every year we look at our equipment, evaluate our needs, see what it’ll take to keep us relevant, what our customers are wanting and all of our maintenance costs throughout the year,” DRC assistant director of facilities Brian Lees added.
The purchases are also heavily tied to replacing Paramount equipment for Precor. Lees said that their maintenance became more difficult due to Paramount no longer being in business.
“Any time we have any of those machines, it’s kind of a scavenger hunt to try and find a spring, cable, pulleys or anything like that,” he said.
As the Hubbard Center renovations continue, DRC director of IT Rob McDonald presented four separate proposals to the board.
The board first approved an upgrade to the phone networks, allowing the DRC to communicate with the Hubbard Center upon completion.
There will be a fiber optic line added between the two facilities, allowing the upgrade to take place there and also for the Oaklawn Activity Center phone system. The approved project cost was $17,500.
An approval was given for $53,452 toward sound and visual components of the Hubbard Arts Center. The contract was given to Carey Hoffman.
The placement of a new 12 strand single mode fiber cable from the DRC to the HAC will come via Gateway Wireless & Network Services. Also included in that $12,700 project is one poly conduit between the two buildings and two separate pull boxes.
On top of the phone networks, Commlink was also awarded the project of computer network, phone and surveillance system cabling for $12,950.00.
NEW DRC FITNESS CENTER PURCHASES
Converging Shoulder Press… $5,050.00
Seated Row… $4,250.00
Biceps Curl… $4,150.00
Converging Chest Press… $5,050.00
Prone Leg Curl… $4,650.00
Angled Leg Press… $5,550.00
Smith Machine… $4,450.00
TRM 885 Treadmill (2)… $24,910.00
AMT 835 Adaptive Motion Trainer… $9,295.00
Recumbent Bike… $7,135.00
Total Body Recumbent Stepper… $5,995.00
Stairmaster Gauntlet w/ 15” Touchscreen… $8,295.00
5x10 Stretching Mat… $639
Life FItness Acc. Storage Rack… $500.00
TOTAL: $81,074.00 (after Mid-State purchases)
SUMMARY OF FACILITY COSTS
Phone Upgrade for DRC/OAC/HAC (given to Commlink)… $17,500
Sound/Visual at Hubbard Arts Center (given to Carey Hoffman)… $53,452
Fiber Optic Line/Boring (given to Gateway Wireless & Network Services)… $12,700
Data/Voice & miscellaneous cable (given to Commlink)… $12,950
TOTAL: $96,602