DRC and USD 260 receive gas bill settlements from 2021

The Derby Recreation Commission began the process of accepting a gas settlement agreement with Constellation NewEnergy to recover funds from the high gas bill from the abnormally cold stretch in February 2021. The cold stretch lasted from Feb. 12-19, and the DRC saw a massive influx in its bill to keep the facility running. In an article published by the Derby Informer in May of 2021, it was reported that the average cost to run the DRC in the winter ranges from $3,000 to $3,500 per month, but the gas bill received from the cold snap was $78,364.34.
The DRC paid the bill in full to avoid a shutdown in operations but joined a natural gas coalition in May to protest the bill. In an executive session following the monthly DRC board meeting on July 12, the board voted 3-1 to sign the gas price settlement from Constellation in an effort to recover some of the funds from the hefty gas bill. The settlement will not be official until signed by Constellation, but the DRC hopes to recover a settlement payment of $21,158.37. In the voting of the agreement, Chairman Eric Tauer opposed the settlement, citing that he did not believe it was in the best interest of the DRC, but the alternative would be a lengthy and costly litigation process.