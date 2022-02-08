WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor announced recently that it is accepting applications for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The award is presented annually to employers that meet standards for excellence in the recruitment, hiring and retention of America’s military veterans.
Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017, the award recognizes small businesses, nonprofit organizations and large companies for leadership in promoting veterans’ employment.
To complete the application process, employers must verify that their organization meets award requirements, pay the application fee and comply with the rules promulgated by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Act. Employers must apply by April 30, 2022, which can be done online at https://www.hirevets.gov/#program-criteria-anchor.