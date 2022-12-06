In 1987 when Steve Dale and his partner started what today is JoJac’s Turf & Tree, they began as many small businesses do, concentrating on one thing and doing it to the best of their ability.
As their mowing service became proficient, they added additional services in lawn fertilization, weed control and tree and shrub care. And in 1993 they added tree trimming and removal. Today, 35 years later, JoJac’s has become a one-stop lawn and tree company, mastering all the services they offer. And that’s why thousands of their customers come back to them year after year.
JoJac’s, a family owned business now operated by Dale’s son Tyler and son-in-law Ryan Hladick, has also become a commercial landscape company too. Over the years, adding a new service to the business seems to turn into another success story for JoJac’s. And that’s done by doing things right.
Recent changes in the lawn service industry in Derby and the area has given home or property owners reasons to seek new lawn services. Many of them are turning to JoJac’s and feeling confident making the switch to a locally owned company with 35 years of positive experiences.
Decide on spring lawn care Now and SAVE
If you are seeking an option for the coming spring with your lawn, JoJac’s offers a 6-step lawn care program that will save you money and keep your lawn looking great next year. But now is the time to contact JoJac’s, as customers will save 10% on the 6-step program if they sign up by the end of the year.
JoJac’s 6-step program over the growing season consists of six application rounds, targeted at the right time throughout the year. The program includes applying fertilizer, pre-emergent herbicide, insecticides and much more. And the best thing is the time and money you’ll save when JoJac’s does it for you.
Now is the time to trim trees and shrubs
If you need help with overgrown trees and shrubs you can count on JoJac’s experience there to give you the results you want. Trees can be trimmed any time, but right now through mid to late winter can be the best time. Pruning during dormancy encourages new growth in the spring.
JoJac’s does more than just trimming trees. They also offer tree removal, stump removal, storm damage, tree replacement and planting. Shrub and tree fertilization along with applying insecticides as needed will help keep them in top-notch shape. Ask JoJac’s more about the benefits of deep root fertilization too.
If you are ready for a complete yard makeover, JoJac’s can offer landscaping services too. They can help with offering creative ideas and what the best ways are to use plants that blend well with the face of your home. And don’t forget JoJac’s for commercial mowing too.
Whatever it is, doing it right has been the trademark that has set JoJac’s apart from many other companies. Add in their family-owned mentality with 35 years of service and you’ll know you can trust JoJac’s Turf & Tree to do the Job.