The USD 260 Board of Education has selected Becky Moeder as Derby Public School’s new assistant superintendent of human resources. She will start her new position July 1 following Dr. Andy Koenigs’ retirement.
Moeder is a lifelong Derby resident who grew up attending Derby schools. She currently serves as an assistant director of special services. Within that role, some of her responsibilities and accomplishments include creating and overseeing a summer camp for gifted students, recruiting and hiring certified and classified special education staff, overseeing special education services, and more.
Moeder holds a Bachelors in Music Education and a Masters in Special Education, both from Wichita State University. She has served in a variety of roles at Derby schools: music teacher, gifted facilitator, interim principal, special services coordinator, interim special services director, assistant director of special services, and more.
“I feel I have a unique perspective given the variety of roles I’ve served in and the relationships I’ve built over time with students, families, staff and community members,” Moeder said in a news release.