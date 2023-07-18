Staying up to date on events and pertinent information just got a little easier for parents of students enrolled in USD 260 Derby Public Schools. The district has launched a refreshed website and new mobile app that are user-friendly and address issues brought up by parent feedback.
“We are excited to announce the launch of our new district and school websites. Our websites have been designed, based on stakeholder feedback, to provide our students, staff, families and community with easy access to important information, logins, news, events and resources,” said Katie Carlson, communications director for the district.
The website homepage has nine circle icons labeled students, parents, staff, etc. Each circle links to a designated page where logins and other important resources can be found.
The website is also more friendly to non-English speakers with a menu option to display the page in 25 different languages.
“These language options are based on home languages present at Derby Public Schools,” Carlson said.
Searching for information on the website has also been improved. The search tool in the top right of the homepage was designed with ease of use, convenience and commonly accessed items in mind. In addition to text-based searches, commonly searched for items are listed under four categories – Board of Education, popular links, resources, and logins – in the pop-up screen after you click the “explore” button.
The district’s new mobile app follows the public trend of using the internet primarily through a phone or tablet. The app opens to a page of rotating images at the top of the screen of popular topics and news items. The lower half of the screen is a scrolling calendar of district events. The icons at the bottom of the screen have links to report a safety tip, login, school or more information categories. The more information category takes users to several options, such as an extended events calendar, an online gear store and school contact information.
The app is hosted by Finalsite and is a free download on both Android and IOS. To download the app, go to the app store and simply search “Derby Public Schools USD 260” and look for the district logo icon.