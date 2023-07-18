DPS Website

The new home page of Derby High School is shown above, part of a website redesign by the school district with ease of access in mind.

 SCREEN CAPTURE BY INFORMER STAFF

Staying up to date on events and pertinent information just got a little easier for parents of students enrolled in USD 260 Derby Public Schools. The district has launched a refreshed website and new mobile app that are user-friendly and address issues brought up by parent feedback.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our new district and school websites. Our websites have been designed, based on stakeholder feedback, to provide our students, staff, families and community with easy access to important information, logins, news, events and resources,” said Katie Carlson, communications director for the district.

