The school district recently gave an update on the progress of a number of bond projects. The bond projects are currently around $1.8 million under budget overall, though that amount could change at any time. Here is a summary of those updates:
● Stone Creek Elementary: The Stone Creek Elementary construction project is in its final phase before completion, and is anticipated to be ready for school in August. All windows and other glass have been installed in the learning hubs and classrooms. Carpet is being installed in the classroom wings, and cabinets are being installed throughout the building. The entry area/cafeteria/office area is framed, and drywall will be installed soon. The curb is being installed at the driveways. Parking lots will be constructed in early summer. The Informer will have a detailed story about this project coming soon.
● Derby Hills Elementary: Phase 1 of this project, the new gymnasium, is almost complete. The interior of the gym is painted and acoustic panels are on the walls. The ceiling grid is in place on the connecting hallway. Phase 2 started earlier than anticipated due to the lack of people in the building because of COVID-19. All the ceilings in the hallways have been removed for mechanical system improvements. Demolition has also started in the existing cafeteria and kitchen area. The existing cafeteria will be converted to the new kitchen, and the existing gymnasium will become the new lunchroom. The existing playground equipment will be relocated in May to a location north of the new gymnasium, and will also include a new Americans with Disabilities Act playground surrounded by artificial turf. The project is anticipated to be completed in August.
● Tanglewood Elementary: Work inside Tanglewood Elementary started early because of COVID-19 closing buildings. Demolition in the office area and kitchen has started. Electrical, HVAC and plumbing rough-in is happening inside the building. Drywall work on the first floor has begun, and the second floor will soon follow. Brick and metal wall panels are being installed on the exterior of the building. The work in Tanglewood will be complete in August, and its administrative center will be completed in November.
● Derby Middle School: The Derby Middle School bond project involves mechanical system upgrades, new locker rooms, remodeled concession area, and classroom expansions along the north wing. Construction will begin this summer.
Derby High School: The expanded multipurpose/physical education space – named the Panther Activity Center – now has its steel frame installed. Brick at the base and the metal wall panels are being installed. The office area and a number of classrooms are also being worked on. The library will receive new paint and carpet over the next couple of months. The project is anticipated to be completed in October.