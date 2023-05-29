DHS principal candidate

Gretchen Pontious, one of three candidates being considered for the open DHS principal position, engages with a patron at a community meet and greet session held May 25.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

While the 2022-2023 school year has wrapped up, USD 260 administration is already preparing for the next one as it seeks to fill a number of key leadership positions – like the head principal role at Derby High School.

The district recently brought in a trio of candidates to interview for the open position, looking to fill it before the new school year officially starts in July. Along with the interviews, Derby Public Schools held community meet and greet sessions with each May 23-25.

