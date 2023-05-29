While the 2022-2023 school year has wrapped up, USD 260 administration is already preparing for the next one as it seeks to fill a number of key leadership positions – like the head principal role at Derby High School.
The district recently brought in a trio of candidates to interview for the open position, looking to fill it before the new school year officially starts in July. Along with the interviews, Derby Public Schools held community meet and greet sessions with each May 23-25.
Candidates being considered for the position include Sandra Short, who currently serves as the superintendent of schools for Flinthills USD 492. Previously, she served as assistant principal for Barber County USD 254 (two years) and as superintendent in Oberlin USD 294 (one year).
David Morford is also being considered; he currently serves as principal at Campus High School in Haysville USD 261. Morford is wrapping up his fourth year at Campus, having previously been a head principal at Ottawa, Olathe North and De Soto high schools for a combined 14 years. He also served as assistant principal and activities director at Winfield for eight years.
The final individual being considered for the DHS principal position is Gretchen Pontious, currently employed within USD 260 as principal at Park Hill Elementary. She has held that position for three years and worked as a math teacher/department chair at DHS for five years prior to that. She spent five additional years teaching math in Rose Hill and Arkansas City before that.
In the process of hiring the next principal, Derby Public Schools put out a survey to students, staff, families and community members about the desired characteristics of the next DHS principal, with the top priorities identified as follows:
- Engages actively with students, staff, parents and community.
- Promotes positive student behavior and fosters a safe learning environment.
- Takes feedback into consideration and actively listens to others.
- Leads by example and maintains accountability for students and staff.
- Respects and celebrates Derby High School's tradition and history.
District staff noted the plan is to bring a hiring recommendation before the school board at its June 12 meeting.