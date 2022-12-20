Dish Network 1

The school district is considering leasing ground below this south tower at Panther Stadium for equipment that would allow Dish Network to bring wireless service to the Derby area. Some board members are uncertain if the financial offering is justifiable based on the current information that has been presented.

The Derby Board of Education heard a proposal at its December meeting involving a request for a small space of land at Panther Stadium for Dish Network. The space would be used for equipment that enables the company to offer wireless service to the Derby area.

The area of interest is next to and south of the south light pole tower on the visitor’s side of Panther Stadium. Dish Network would also be leasing space on the tower for an antenna. The tower, which is owned by American Tower Company, currently houses stadium field lights as well as other cellular antennas.

