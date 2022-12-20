The Derby Board of Education heard a proposal at its December meeting involving a request for a small space of land at Panther Stadium for Dish Network. The space would be used for equipment that enables the company to offer wireless service to the Derby area.
The area of interest is next to and south of the south light pole tower on the visitor’s side of Panther Stadium. Dish Network would also be leasing space on the tower for an antenna. The tower, which is owned by American Tower Company, currently houses stadium field lights as well as other cellular antennas.
American Tower has a lease agreement with the district that allowed the tower to be built on school district property. Dish Network would lease the space for its wireless services from American Tower Company.
In order for Dish Network to offer the service, the company needs to lease about 100 square feet of fenced space for housing equipment. The offer presented to the board consisted of two options. One is a lump sum of $7,000. The other option is $150 per month for the remainder of the district’s lease term with American Tower. That term is about seven years, making the monthly payments total over $12,000.
At a previous meeting, board members had a concern with the initial placement of the requested space. After making adjustments to the space, the company presented a reconfigured and more acceptable layout. Previously, board members were also concerned about the sight of the equipment and requested that colored slats be installed on the fence to hide the equipment from view.
Michael Nigro, Dish Wireless site development manager said the short term benefits of the project would allow the company to be more competitive with phone and internet service.
“We have to have 75% of the country covered by 2025. We are estimating coverage for 20,000 to 25,000 people with this and will connect to others,” Nigro said.
Nigro indicated that there were other long term benefits but did not get specific about those.
Board member Andy Watkins felt the offer may not be justifiable for the land, and indicated that more information would be helpful to make a decision.
“It’s not a significant amount of money we are getting to give up land area on our property. I don’t know if I’d be excited about moving forward with it as it is,” Watkins said.
Board President Michael Blankenship suggested an offer of $25,000 through the lease term and that the entire colored fence facings around the equipment be required.
“It is public ground and it is offering a service to Derby,” Blankenship said.
Watkins requested getting more information about the district lease with American Tower Company and a competitive analysis of similar situations. The board voted to table the discussion until a later meeting.