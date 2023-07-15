U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), vice chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, announced on July 14 that American Airlines will begin offering direct flights from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita to Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
Flight service is set to start on Jan. 8, 2024. The initial schedule will see flights depart Washington D.C. at 11:30 a.m. (eastern time) and arrive in Wichita at 1:45 p.m. (central time), while flights will depart from Wichita at 3:30 p.m. daily and arrive in Washington, D.C. at 7:15 p.m.