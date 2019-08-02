Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby has begun the process of building the world’s largest 3D dinosaur puzzle.
The park is in the process of doing a pre-application along with the pictured prototype. There is a second application process that will be done if they get pre-approval from the Guinness Book of World Records.
Their tyrannosaurus rex, which will be made out of plastic at the final stages, will be approximately 8.5 feet tall and 16 feet long. The current record is in Urayasu, Japan and was set on Oct. 29, 2016. That dinosaur measures approximately 12.6 feet, 5.4 in width and 4.4 in height. It was created by Honda Access Corp. at Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort.