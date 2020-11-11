Traffic swarmed up and down K-15 and Rock Road Thursday night as hungry diners experienced A Taste of Derby – the Chamber of Commerce’s annual event – in a different way.
Usually, those attending A Taste of Derby congregate in one location. Due to COVID-19, the Chamber had to pivot – making it so that attendees traveled around the city to visit all 18 participating businesses and restaurants this year. Getting a culinary tour of Derby proved to be popular among diners and dining establishments alike.
“We liked it,” said Samantha Cotten, owner of Drury Ln. "The customers that came and saw us liked being able to see where we were. A lot of them commented, ‘oh yeah, I always wanted to stop in but never knew what it was,’ so I think the visibility was great.”
For Cotten and Drury Ln., this was the fifth year participating in A Taste of Derby.
Having a different format allowed Cotten and her staff to provide some different items they would not have been able to travel with to The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park in previous years. Additionally, given the atmosphere around the current pandemic, she said it was a boost to have that in-person recognition of what Drury Ln. offers.
“I think it’s still nice to be part of the community and remind the community that we’re here,” Cotten said. “It’s nice to see people. When you’re doing to-go orders, that kind of stuff, you’re not seeing people like we used to. Having the chance to talk to people and see people was nice.”
Manny Aviles and his restaurant, Mexi-Kan Kitchen, were first-time participants in this year’s event and he saw it as a boost as well – and a way to generate more familiarity with his products.
“Especially since we’re brand new – we just opened in May – it gives people in the community a chance that haven’t had a chance to stop in here – at least give them a reason to – and get a little sample,” Aviles said.
Red pork chili tacos (around 150 in total) – not yet on the menu – were served up at Mexi-Kan Kitchen, while Drury Ln. offered samples of its takeaway meals (chicken enchilada soup and chicken and noodles) and drinks. Offerings at other locations ranged from bruschetta to iced lattes to tequila tastings.
As well as it went over with restaurants, those attending A Taste of Derby seemed pretty happy about the new format as well. Cotten said they saw a lot of fans of the on-the-go event at Drury Ln. Meanwhile, event board member (and Derby City Council Member) Jenny Webster said she saw several people out – even walking from location to location in the Derby Marketplace area – laughing and having fun.
Seeing the good times had all-around was fulfilling and will certainly keep the format in play for future events, according to Webster.
“I thought it was neat to be able to go to those small businesses. I think it really played on showing the small businesses in our community. That’s the feedback I got all night,” Webster said. “We think that this would probably be something that we would keep, but I’m only one person at that board, so I can’t 100 percent speak to that. As a board member and as a city council member, it’s awesome to see this community involvement.”