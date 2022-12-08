Wind Surge

The Wichita Wind Surge recently announced it will be under new ownership in 2023 following the club’s sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As of Dec. 5, the Wichita Wind Surge announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Wind Surge will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Returning affiliated baseball to Wichita and building the state-of-the-art Riverfront Stadium, current ownership tapped DBH to acquire the club and continue optimizing the fan, player and community experience. 

0
0
0
0
0