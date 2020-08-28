Dr. David Drake, DVM has recently sold his Derby veterinary practice, Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic, to his associate Dr. Kelly Miller, DVM. The sale became final and Miller took control of ownership on July 1 of this year.
Drake opened Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic at its current location at 1630 James St. in 1989.
Miller has been employed as an Associate Veterinarian at the clinic for the last six and one-half years. She is a 1997 graduate of Derby High School and a 2007 graduate of Kansas State University, School of Veterinary Medicine.
Prior to her employment at Rainbow Valley, she worked in the area as a veterinarian in a corporate practice. Since at the Derby clinic she has practiced veterinary medicine and has assisted with some management responsibilities.
“Ever since wanting to be a veterinarian, part of the draw was being able to be your own boss,” Miller said.
She said that Rainbow Valley was just a good fit for her when she joined the clinic. And at the time she was looking for a permanent situation.
“I never wanted to leave here, so I just bought it,” Miller explained.
“I liked it that she was a Derby girl and has family here as well,” Drake added.
Rainbow Valley will continue to operate largely as it did under Drake’s previous ownership, as a family-oriented clinic where time with clients is important.
Miller says she sees very little change in the immediate future and wants to keep the business as a two or three doctor practice. She indicated that there may be some additional services added at a later time.
“As far as the basic hometown family feel, we are keeping it. That’s the whole draw to Rainbow Valley,” she said.
Drake, a 1983 K-State Veterinary School graduate, will continue seeing patients full-time at the clinic for the time being.