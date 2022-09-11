DHS CBK Leadership

Current CBK interns (left to right) Londyn Lindsey, Kylar Minton, Addyson Brown and Thu Le are shown with new Education Manager Jessica Fuller (far right) outside their branch in the DHS commons.

 COURTESY/CBK

Citizens Bank of Kansas recently announced that Jessica Fuller has joined its staff to lead the branch located at Derby High School. Fuller serves as Business Department Chair at DHS and will continue to teach along with serving as Education Manager for CBK within the high school. She is currently in her 19th year teaching at DHS.

“As Education Manager at Derby High School, Jessica is actively involved in the day-to-day operation of the student-staffed CBK-DHS branch. She is embracing the real-world application of concepts she teaches in the classroom,” said Stacy Gear, Chief Development Officer for Citizens Bank of Kansas.

