Citizens Bank of Kansas recently announced that Jessica Fuller has joined its staff to lead the branch located at Derby High School. Fuller serves as Business Department Chair at DHS and will continue to teach along with serving as Education Manager for CBK within the high school. She is currently in her 19th year teaching at DHS.
“As Education Manager at Derby High School, Jessica is actively involved in the day-to-day operation of the student-staffed CBK-DHS branch. She is embracing the real-world application of concepts she teaches in the classroom,” said Stacy Gear, Chief Development Officer for Citizens Bank of Kansas.
The CBK branch in the high school is open from roughly 7 to 8 a.m. prior to the start of the school day Mondays through Fridays and during the lunch period (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), so Fuller noted she will be going back and forth between managing and teaching – which she admitted is taking some getting used to.
Established in 2010 (by then Verus Bank), the CBK branch located in the DHS commons allows students to have hands-on experience, applying business concepts learned in the classroom. CBK also selects interns each year who staff the high school branch and earn class credit.
As Fuller teaches the majority of the classes in the finance pathway at DHS, she gets to know the pool of applicants for the internships very well, often finding the career-oriented students looking for real-world experience to fill those positions.
Potential applicants are normally approached around enrollment and do a two-week training in the summer at either the Rock Road or Buckner branches so they are prepared for customers once classes return to session in August.
“I love the real-world experience that it provides the kids in house without having to have them drive to do observation or to work at a separate bank,” Fuller said. “It’s fantastic to have it right here in the high school.”
Typically, the DHS branch is staffed by four to six interns, with the internships lasting for the duration of the school year. Already a strong program, Fuller is hoping to expand it and potentially link the program to further work opportunities for seniors in the second semester.
Outside of the interns, Fuller said the program is a great benefit to the entire DHS student body, offering an opportunity for all students to start learning about financial responsibility – having access to a local bank within the school. Since school started, she noted the DHS branch has already opened 15-20 Panther accounts in the span of a couple of weeks. DHS also receives revenue from the Panther Debit Card program, which is donated to the school by CBK each year.
While interns pick up specific knowledge for financial careers, Fuller said the customer service and time management skills gained can be broadly beneficial as well. She noted many of the interns go out to speak about their experiences at other district buildings, another key element of the program, and the program has led to a number of interns continuing their employment with CBK.
“The really cool thing that we’re super proud of is a lot of them have been hired at Citizens Bank of Kansas to work on Saturdays or in the summer,” Fuller said. “It’s a great program and I’m glad it’s continuing. I’m happy to be a part of it. I hope to continue and make it even better than it has been.”