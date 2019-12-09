Derby’s growth is attracting a developer with his sights set on more family-oriented housing.
Basem Krichati, owner and broker of Superior Realty and Superior Homes of Wichita, which is the construction entity of his enterprise, requested that the Derby Planning Commission rezone a 7.5-acre tract of land in order to develop single-family houses with an option for two-family units.
The project, to be known as Rolling Ridge Estates, is planned for an area west of Rock Road, south of Chet Smith Ave. and east of Pointer Lane.
The request called for permitting 10 lots dedicated for single-family homes and 15 lots that could be used for both single or two-family houses.
At its Dec. 5 meeting, the commission gave approval for the preliminary residential planned unit development and a preliminary plat for the project.
There were some conditions for landscaping added.
Once all the approvals are finished, Krichati hopes to get work underway as soon as possible, starting with the streets and utilities. That will take six to nine months and then home construction can start.
The first homes will take four to six months, so he predicts initial sales in spring of 2021.
Krichati predicts there will be 20 to 25 single family homes, all for sale and not rentals.
While part of the land is zoned for duplexes, he doesn’t think there will be any, at least at first.
“That’s zoned just in case we need it,” he said.
Prices will be in the $250,000 range, which he said is a good spot between the lowest entry level and the upper levels.
While it’s possible to get new homes for less than $200,000, they can’t offer the type of space his project has, he said.
Builder: location is a key factor
Krichati said the project is all about being in an area of expansion and an attractive location.
As he put it: “Derby is a good address.”
He tried to get other property to the south but someone else got it before him.
The southeast side is close to recreation resources, schools, churches and shopping.
“I think people will like this location,” he said.
The single-story ranch-style houses will be about 2,500 square feet each with some 1,400 on the main floor and the rest in the basement. All basements will be finished.
They will each have four to five bedrooms and three bathrooms and be set on a minimum lot size of 6,000 square feet.
He’ll start with a couple of model homes and do some custom homes.
Krichati said he avoids two-story houses because they don’t sell as well.
The development will have special taxes of about $150 a month to pay for the initial infrastructure of a street, two cul-de-sacs and sidewalks.
The development also will have an HOA.
Krichati said that’s important in order to “maintain the value of the neighborhood.”
Krichati is relying on his industry experience to guide the process.
“This is not my first time doing this,” he said.
He’s also working on a small addition west of K-15 on 63rd and another project in south Wichita.
While it will take some time for everything to fall into place, Krichati said it will be worth it.
“I’m excited about it,” he said.