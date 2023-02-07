Coming before the Planning Commission again, both a final Residential Planned Unit Development (RPUD) and plat for the Courtyards at Crosswater housing were considered at the board’s most recent meeting on Feb. 2.
Mostly in agreement with staff, the commission voted unanimously (10-0) to forward a recommendation for approval to the City Council on both items regarding the new development to be located along Meadowlark Boulevard to the north and east of St. Mary’s church.
City Planner Scott Knebel noted the Courtyards at Crosswater is planned to be a new urbanist-style development that promotes walking, human-scale development and traditional neighborhood design. Such communities are typically exemplified by reduced setbacks, rear garages, shared common areas, mid-block pedestrian connections and traditional architecture – with the Derby site planned to feature several of those traits.
With a Planned Unit Development, Knebel noted review is typically handled like a hybrid zone change – with staff looking at the arrangement of buildings, parking, circulation, landscaping and “all of those things that we wouldn’t look at … in just a base zone change.”
The initial RPUD was considered in June 2022, with several questions raised. Many of those questions have now been answered, Knebel noted, and he said the developer has been agreeable to recommended changes from staff as part of the final RPUD.
Courtyards at Crosswater is planned to be a medium-density, single-family residential development with reduced lot sizes, rear alleys for utilities/garages (more on internal lots), shared amenity areas and other innovation more easily facilitated through an RPUD.
In total, 105 lots are planned on the south half of an 80-acre tract, with an eye toward future expansion of the development to the north eventually. It is also intended for the development to be part of the Derby Grand Tour (part of the city’s comprehensive plan) to facilitate better pedestrian traffic connections.
“There is a provision for major pedestrian and bicycle improvements both east/west across the south portion of the site and then through the site along Spring Ridge and then connecting further to the north as Derby continues to grow,” Knebel said.
During a public hearing on the RPUD, Derby resident Wayne Petrik spoke and raised questions regarding dimensions of the planned homes.
While Petrik noted he was generally in favor of the look, he commented that several of the items coming before the planning commission recently seem to be “small lot” developments and questioned if some sort of survey should be put out to determine if that’s the direction Derby wishes to grow.
Speaking to growth, Petrik also brought up the idea of future bond issues for more police, bigger schools, etc., and wondered if smaller lots are hindering housing potential somewhat.
“As these small lot developments fill up, that’s something to keep in mind because there isn’t that much excess capacity,” Petrik said.
MKEC Engineering’s Jason Gish, agent on behalf of the developer, spoke to the reason behind the small lots playing into a connected community.
“They’re not small homes, but they are very tied together. That’s some of the draw,” Gish said. “The reason for the porches and homes to be close to the sidewalk is it does encourage people to know their neighbors a whole lot more.”
Homes in Courtyards at Crosswater are intended to be marketed toward buyers 55 and older and will range in price from the upper $300,000 range to $750,000.
Regarding the findings of fact, Knebel spoke to the development’s conformance with the city’s comprehensive plan, as Vision Derby 2040 does have a goal of promoting diverse housing options. The recent housing study outlined that need as well, while the Courtyards at Crosswater also aligns with other future plans of the city.
“It really does work directly and intentionally towards implementing our walkable development plan by building street-oriented buildings that are built to the human scale and providing a robust pedestrian circulation system,” Knebel said.
Primarily recommending updates to screening and landscaping for the development, the applicant noted they were in agreement with changes outlined by staff and would move forward with those given the recommendations for approval.