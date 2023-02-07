Courtyards Crosswater 2

With units (shown) featuring rear garages and on smaller lots, agent Jason Gish noted the development will promote more camaraderie amongst residents.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Coming before the Planning Commission again, both a final Residential Planned Unit Development (RPUD) and plat for the Courtyards at Crosswater housing were considered at the board’s most recent meeting on Feb. 2.

Mostly in agreement with staff, the commission voted unanimously (10-0) to forward a recommendation for approval to the City Council on both items regarding the new development to be located along Meadowlark Boulevard to the north and east of St. Mary’s church.

The Courtyards at Crosswater development, a more connected housing area, received recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission at its recent meeting to keep work moving forward.
