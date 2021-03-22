When one door closes, another door opens, as the saying goes. Literally, in the case of Detail Dudes LLC.
The car detailing business, which started up with space in Wichita a little over a year, recently completed its move to Derby – officially opening for business locally a couple of weeks ago.
Co-owners Casey Phillips and Scott Barber both being from small towns (Andover and Haysville, respectively), noted they looked forward to shifting their base of operations to a community like Derby.
Additionally, the co-owners noted the space in Derby – at the southwest corner of the Madison/Water intersection – is an upgrade over their setup in Wichita.
“It’s quite a bit larger. We [have] probably six times the space here than we were operating out of and just better amenities. There’s more lighting here, more space and things like that,” Phillips said.
Taking care of car detailing for friends is something both Phillips and Barber have been doing for a number of years, so logically they took the final step to officially turn it into a business venture in 2020.
Services offered by Detail Dudes run the spectrum of a standard cleaning (wash, dry, vacuum) to applying paint protection film – which can range from $150 to thousands of dollars, depending on the work done.
Regarding the paint protection film, Phillips and Barber noted their business in one of just a few places in Wichita and the surrounding area to offer that, while the commitment to detailing services also sets them apart.
“We’re offering a service that they don’t have here. You have a few shops that do some quick detailing, but nobody that really dives into the depths that we do,” Phillips said. “The reason why we got into business was because there are a lot of other detail shops in town, but they are about getting out the quickest, not necessarily the best. We focus on being the best and the quickest to where we still offer a quick turnaround time at a higher quality.”
Typically, the Detail Dudes said they aim for a 24-hour turnaround on most jobs.
Even being in business for just a couple of weeks, Phillips and Barber said they have gotten plenty of work since coming to Derby.
“We’ve been here every day because of the rain and the hail and all that stuff. We’ve had multiple cars in every day since [relocating],” Phillips said. “It’s mostly by appointment, but we are here pretty much every day; someone is in this building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Once some finishing touches are completed (epoxy coating on the floors, installation of wash bays, etc.), the Detail Dudes plan to have a grand opening at their new shop.
Looking to invest in the community, both in regards to community events and broadening membership in their car club (Motor Pool Syndicate), the Detail Dudes remain committed to offering quality service with small town care “to simply be the best at what we do and offer that to the community.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit detaildudes.co or call 316-247-0315.