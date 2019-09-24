When Jennifer (Gluszek) McCausland, newly announced city administrator for Andover, was attending Derby High School she never thought someday she would be leading one of the fastest-growing communities in Kansas.
After the longtime Derby resident and 1998 Derby High School graduate attended Wichita State University, the idea of what her career path would be became clear.
“You could look back and say I’ve been preparing to do this my whole life,” McCausland said.
McCausland credits the leadership of former Derby High School Student Council sponsor Bobbie Evans along with the opportunity to become involved in the 1998 National Student Council Conference held in Derby as being important to molding her future.
“I also learned what a city manager was when I enrolled in the Master of Public Information (MPA) program at WSU. I didn’t go into that at first to be a city manager,” she said.
But at the time, the MPA program was taught by former Sedgwick County Manager Bill Buchanan, who McCausland calls a mentor and a close friend, played a part in providing great insight into the world of public administration.
McCausland replaces former City Administrator Mark Detter who moved on to a new opportunity in Alaska. McCausland will be over 89 Andover city employees and take her direction from the mayor and city council. The city administrator form of government in Andover differs from the city manager form that Derby has.
What might be the biggest difference is that a city administrator-run form of government requires more oversight by the mayor. An administrator typically has smaller budgetary allowances. McCausland can make decisions on amounts of $5000 or less, and anything over that needs mayor and council approval. The mayor also may appoint some people that might normally be hired in a city manager form of government.
“There is an additional layer of oversight here with more elected official oversight in a city administrator type of government,” McCausland said.
McCausland hopes to be able to continue a lot of the great vision that Andover has built but will have to do that under a new mayor. Current Mayor Ben Lawrence, who has served in that position for 16 years, will not seek re-election.
With the growth of the city over recent years, growing pains are starting to make some people think maybe they don’t need to be in such a big hurry for growth. At the same time, a lot of other people are really excited about it.
“With growth you start to get two different opinions from community members, and I think we are starting to kind of get to that point,” McCausland said.
She sees a lot of similarities in Derby of the past and Andover today.
“I used to say when I started here that Andover reminded me of the Derby I grew up in. It’s smaller but on a lot of the same path. It doesn’t feel unlike Derby felt when I grew up there. We are just over 13,000, not too terribly different from when I grew up there,” she said.
But McCausland can point out the differences in the two communities as well. And one of those differences is in the high schools.
“I think the two high schools in Andover change the complexion of the city,” she said.
With one high school McCausland says Derby has a one-city pride. When you have two high schools you’re not all one [team] color, you’re not one mascot and you are not all at one football game on Friday.
But she is quick to point out the two high school advantages. Those include allowing twice as many kids to be involved in sports and twice as many kids are getting opportunities they wouldn’t in one school.
“It’s kind of an interesting study to watch these two different strategies in the different communities and how they are playing out,” she said.
She says the number of people who actually don’t live in Andover but claim Andover as their community is quite large. The population of Andover is about 13,000 but the number of people coming in and out on any given day, doing some form of life in Andover, could be 15,000 to 20,000.
Fifty percent of the students in the school district live on the Wichita side of 159th St. East. Only 31% of the visits from the Andover YMCA are from Andover, while 44% are from Wichita.
With construction projects related to a $187 million bond issue, McCausland says that will definitely catch people’s attention. Those projects include a second district stadium, a swimming pool, baseball fields and the building of a brand new Andover High School to replace the current one.
Forecasts show steady or continued growth for the community. McCausland says the planned construction of another road could alleviate the traffic on the current Andover road. She says that offers an opportunity for more development and more business.
McCausland uses the word opportunity in many of her descriptions about Andover. If opportunities exist, Andover’s new city administrator has a career full of opportunities herself.