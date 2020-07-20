west end business park
DAVID DINELL/INFORMER

Looking to expand in 2019, Aero-Plains LLC entered into a contract with the city of Derby for the sale of parcel B, Lot 3 in the Derby Industrial Park 2nd Addition.

After a different transaction with another entity fell through on an adjacent, larger lot and with Aero-Plains looking at a bigger expansion than previously thought owners Mike and Tricia Helmer came back before the Derby City Council on July 14 to amend the original sale.

During site planning, it was found that a larger lot would work better for Aero-Plains (with continued growth requiring expansion into a 7,500-sq.-ft. building). As such, the company was requesting to purchase Lot 5 in Block B in the Derby Industrial Park 2nd Addition the sale that fell through last year  and sell back parcel B, Lot 3.

The city council authorized the execution of a sales agreement with Aero-Plains LLC for Lot 5, subject to the company bearing the costs of canceling the 2019 sale and returning Parcel B to the city.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags