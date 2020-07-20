Looking to expand in 2019, Aero-Plains LLC entered into a contract with the city of Derby for the sale of parcel B, Lot 3 in the Derby Industrial Park 2nd Addition.
After a different transaction with another entity fell through on an adjacent, larger lot – and with Aero-Plains looking at a bigger expansion than previously thought – owners Mike and Tricia Helmer came back before the Derby City Council on July 14 to amend the original sale.
During site planning, it was found that a larger lot would work better for Aero-Plains (with continued growth requiring expansion into a 7,500-sq.-ft. building). As such, the company was requesting to purchase Lot 5 in Block B in the Derby Industrial Park 2nd Addition – the sale that fell through last year – and sell back parcel B, Lot 3.
The city council authorized the execution of a sales agreement with Aero-Plains LLC for Lot 5, subject to the company bearing the costs of canceling the 2019 sale and returning Parcel B to the city.